Beauty Tip: Use a good face moisturizer

When trying to keep your face healthy and wrinkle free, be sure and use a good moisturizer after you clean your face each day.

The best practice for healthy face skin is to wash your face in the morning and in the evening before bed. Skin collects dirt and bacteria while you sleep at night, so washing your face in the morning is important to remove the toxins.

After your face is clean, lightly rub a good facial moisturizer all over the skin to get that fresh, young and glowing look.

