Barbara Fix stands outside the Natural Health Care Center in Craig, where she provides acupuncture to help treat various conditions including detox support.

Photo by Sasha Nelson

Acupuncture helps people in Northwest Colorado detox

By Sasha Nelson

Friday, December 30, 2016

Craig — Acupuncture offers people overcoming addiction an alternative therapy to help with detox.

“Acupuncture involves the insertion of extremely thin needles through your skin at strategic points on your body,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Long thin acupuncture needles are inserted in points across the body to aid in healing in a traditional Chinese medical practice.

Barbara Fix is a licensed acupuncturist with 14 years of experience and has used both acupuncture and acu detox in her practice at the Natural Health Care Center in Craig.

“They target the nervous system and tell it to knock-off whatever it’s doing, producing a relaxing sensation,” Fix said.

Acu detox focuses on five points in the ear that when stimulated can reduce stress, control cravings and help the body eliminate toxins, according to the website of the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association, the organization responsible for developing the acu detox protocol.

“Acu detox helps with nicotine cravings and it can also help with detox from any substance, as well as reducing stress and improving sleep,” said The Foundry Treatment Center Clinical Director Jasmine Aranda.

The Foundry is located in Steamboat Springs and this week provided almost 200 people with free acu detox treatment as part of a training program for three new practitioners.

Aranda is one of the providers and has received treatment herself.

“There’s just this real calm sense of myself afterwards,” she said. “Things don’t activate my stress response so much. It kind of quiets the volume down.”

The needles Fix uses for acu detox are tiny pinch slightly when inserted.

Pictured on a leaf, is one of the tiny needles Barbara Fix uses for acu detox. The needles are left in the ear for a few days and Fix recommends 3 to 5 treatments depending on the types of symptoms being treated.

“There is a little poke,” Fix said. “There can be some achy sensations and then relaxing sensations.”

About 75 percent of patients find relief through the treatment, Fix said.

“If you’re not ready to quit it’s not going to provide that motivation, you have to be self- motivated,” Fix said.

If you’re motivated, it can be a natural, gentle way to help overcome addiction.

“We are exploring the idea of providing this to the community once a month,” Aranda said.

For more information, contact Fix at 970-824-7744 or (70-846-3539 or contact Aranda at jasmine.aranda@foundrytreatmentcenter.com.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.

