Weekend Roundup: Northwest Colorado welcomes 2017

The final days of 2016 have come, and many establishments in Northwest Colorado plan to ring in the New Year in style.

A cool way to spend the last day of the year

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host a New Year’s Eve party Saturday at Moffat County Ice Arena. The evening is open to families and individuals and includes open skating, as well as food and drinks.

All money brought in will benefit CYHA.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $5 for food and drinks and $5 for skating admission, not including rentals

For more information: Call Mardi Anson at 970-629-2380

Delicious dinner

Carelli’s Pizzeria and Pasta hosts its yearly New Year’s Eve dinner Saturday, complete with a specialty surf and turf meal of Alaskan king crab legs and prime rib.

Reservations are strongly recommended, and tables will fill up fast.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carelli’s, 465 Yampa Ave.

Cost: $39.95 for surf and turf meal

For more information: Call 970-824-6868

A great Greek meal

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church’s annual New Year’s Eve party takes place Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The semi-formal dinner party will feature Greek dance lessons, a photo booth and a karaoke competition, as well as a wide menu of Greek dishes.

Tickets have already sold out for this event.

When: Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 460 Victory Way

Cost: Tickets are sold out

For more information: Call 970-824-6664

Masquerade madness

The third annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party hosted by Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge adds a touch of flair to the night. Free hors d’oeuvres will be served, DJ Beatz will provide music, and drink specials will be offered throughout the night.

Free shuttle service will also be available.

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Party into the new year

Mathers’ Bar will host an evening of entertainment headed into 2017.

Bring your friends to ring in the New Year with multiple drink specials and a DJ during the night.

When: Starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mathers’ Bar, 420 Yampa Ave.

Cost: $5 cover charge

For more information: Call 970-824-9946

Tallent show

The Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs welcomes back standup comedian Sam Tallent for a New Year’s Eve comedy show Saturday to end the old year on a laugh. Tallent is a Denver comic who has worked with many big names in the industry, including Louis CK, Dave Chappelle and Dana Carvey.

When: Doors open at 7, show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Tickets are $20 apiece

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

