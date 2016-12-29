On the record for Dec. 30: Officers respond to disturbance regarding clogged toilet

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Dec. 27

On the 400 block of Stout Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. A female party was informed that the incident was not a crime, but that she was simply the victim of poor customer service.

At Walmart, officers took a report of a vehicle accident in which a female party reported she had hit something in the parking lot the week before.

At the corner of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, officers responded to a complaint of lost property. A man reported he lost a bottle of Vicodin prescription medicine when it fell out of his coat pocket as he exited a vehicle in which he’d hitched a ride.

At the Moffat County Public Safety Center, someone turned in a found Visa gift card.

At an undisclosed location, officers took a report of alleged child abuse. The reporting party advised that their children were being allowed to watch pornography by the boyfriend of the childrens’ mother in Brighton. The Department of Social Services attempted to contact the mother.

At the Bank of Colorado, officers took a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot with a male party sitting inside. Unknown how long. Car was gone.

On the 900 West First Street, officers took a report of a hit-and-run crash at a residence.

On the 1800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a prowler. A party reported she could hear footsteps in the snow outside her window but did not see anything. The only tracks officers found in the snow were those of a deer.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of noise, fighting and screaming going on in apartment. One man became angered when another caused the toilet to overflow. Officers resolved the dispute but did not address the toilet.

At Village Inn, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a drunk man with a dog jumping on people. Someone pushed him and he ran off before officers arrived.

At the new Kum & Go in east Craig, officers took a report of repeat incidents of people doing drug’s in the store’s bathroom and taking light bulbs and foil from the light fixtures in the bathroom.

On the 300 block of Bonderud Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A tall, skinny male wearing hoody and a backpack was seen hanging out in area, but was gone when officers arrived.