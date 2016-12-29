Education Briefs: Boys & Girls Club program resumes Tuesday

— The Boys & Girls Club of Craig will be closed until Jan. 2 for the holidays. The regular after school programs resumes on Jan. 3. For more information call 970-826-0411.

Moffat County Schools resumes for students on Tuesday

Holiday break began Dec.19. Students return to school on Jan. 3. Teachers report back to school on Jan. 2.

CNCC Holiday Break ends Jan. 6

Colorado Northwestern Community College winter break ends Jan. 6. For a complete college schedule visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars.

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Children's Room at the Craig Library. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Jan. 5 — China

• Jan. 12 — Wonders of flight

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia

Ceramic Paint Party Jan. 10

Connections 4Kids is holding a ceramic painting party. They will provide a variety of ceramic pieces and paints from which each child may choose one to paint and take home.

Snacks and beverages will be provided. The party starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Center of Craig. For more information contact Trish Snyder or Betsy Overton at 970-824-1081 or by emailing patented@connections4kids.org.