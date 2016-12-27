Ruth and Dave Williams: Decorated windows

To the editor:
We hope the windows of The Budget Center are getting the attention they sure deserve.
Our daughter-in-law Tina Williams does the “entertainment” in the decoration of the windows each year.
If you have an award of some sort of recognition for her imagination and hard work, we’d love to see her get it.
Ruth and Dave Williams
Woodland Park
