On the record for Dec. 28: Phone scams on the rise in Craig

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Dec. 22

On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of four tires slashed on a 2003 Mazda Protégé. No suspects have been named.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident between a Chevy pickup and a four-door red passenger car. Minor damage was caused.

At Samuelson’s, officers responded to a report of a male party harassing a female Sameulson’s employee. The man was evidently trying to contact the woman by phone, in person, through relatives and at work over a period of time. He was contacted by officers and arrested for stalking, harassment and driving under the influence.

At the Davis House apartment complex, officers conducted a welfare check on a female party. En route to the location, they saw a vehicle in which they believed she might be sitting. When the car was stopped, the female party was found inside and a male party was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance between a mother and an adult daughter.

Friday, Dec. 23

At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A white male party was shining a flashlight into vehicles in the parking lot. He ended up being a juvenile out past curfew and was issued a city summons for curfew violation.

On the 2800 block of Pinon Circle, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. The reporting party said they could see tracks in the snow where someone went from mailbox to mailbox. Nothing was reported missing, but this type of behavior is not uncommon during the holiday season, an officer said.

On the 800 block of Bridger Circle, officers responded to a report of fraud. An older female party received a call stating that her grandchild was in jail and she would need to provide four $1,000 Walmart gift cards for bail. The woman had already sent $4,000 in gift cards before contacting officers. Scammers often gather personal details on Facebook or online before targeting victims, an officer said.

On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of child neglect. The report turned out to be unfounded because the supposed child in question was no longer technically a child.

On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of shoplifting from City Market. A 28-year-old male party was cited for attempting to steal a half-dozen red roses.

On the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a hair salon. Some cash and electronics were taken, and there were no signs of forced entry.

On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash.

On the 700 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to another report of fraud. Similarly, an older male party received a call claiming his grandson was in jail and he needed to send four $1,000 Walmart gift cards. He did submit some gift cards before contacting officers.

On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. The situation was resolved verbally.

Saturday, Dec. 24

On the 1900 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a report of fraud. A party called and offered to deposit a refund for a service into the reporting party’s account. The scammer then claimed to deposit too much money and asked for an account number in order to fix it. The person did not fall victim to the scam.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. No evidence of a crime was found, but officers issued a verbal warning.

At mile post 88 on U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a report of road rage. A pedestrian reported that she was almost hit by a truck. The vehicle was not contacted.

Sunday, Dec. 25

At Ridgeview, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance. Officers found it was just a loud conversation between parties involving lots of alcohol.

On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a possible utility hazard. An aluminum ladder had fallen against possible electrical wiring in someone’s backyard. Yampa Valley Electrical Association was called to look into the matter.

At the Clarion Inn & Suites, officers responded to a report of theft of narcotic prescription medications from a purse near the front lobby. The incident is still under investigation.

On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a single vehicle accident in which a vehicle struck a pole. A female party was arrested for driving under the influence.

Monday, Dec. 26

At the Boys & Girls Club, officers responded to a report of possible child neglect. It turns out a grandparent had mistakenly dropped a child off when the club was closed. The grandparent was called to come pick the child up.

On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a threat. A female party complained of a relative of her ex-husband verbally harassing her and requested a restraining order.

On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of fraud involving an AT&T account and a cell phone.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Jesus Javier Castanon-Zuniga, 20, of Eagle, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ivan Harrison-Diaz, 33, of Rock Springs, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Jacob Cole Ungefug, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply with probation requirements.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Jordan Constance Maneotis, 24, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegal drugs, unlawful use of a controlled substance – heroin, and violation of bail bonds.

Mario Sanchez-Robles, 28, of Edwards, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Sean Jeffrey Hergenreter, 25, was arrested on charges of alleged stalking, harassment and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jose Juan Thomas Juarez, 23, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under restraint.

Friday, Dec. 23

Nicholas Cabrera-Gurrola, 44, of Aurora, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Stephen Phillip Cejka, 61, of Grand Junction, was arrested on charges of alleged driving under the influence of liquor.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Rosemary Coleman, 32, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply.

Monday, Dec. 26

Daniel Joseph Gottschall, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Olivia Ann Potter, 24, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged careless driving, driving under the influence of liquor and failure to report accident.