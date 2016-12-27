Lance Scranton: A newspaper’s value

If you had a dime for every column you are going to read about the year ahead; you might have enough for an overpriced cup of coffee from Starbucks (but, it’s so good!). I’m hazarding a guess, but I think if you are reading this column you are half expecting me to whip out my not-so-subtle support of conservatism in general and the policies that make Moffat County sustainable in the year to come and you would be right!

But what 2017 needs is to sustain how we communicate. No, it’s not social media! News is important and we have a responsibility to know what is going on around the world but also within our community. As our local businesses look for ways to attract customers in an increasingly internet-based economy; so does our local paper work hard to gain the trust of the people who read about our fair county each week.

Full disclosure: I get paid to write each week for the Craig Daily Press, but what’s important about the local flavor that the paper works hard to present is the fact that “news” is getting increasingly difficult to filter. I’m a self-proclaimed news hound and read everything I can get my hands on, which is so easy to do these days... but you have to be increasingly more careful. What separates a local paper from the “gotta-be-the-first-to-report” print and news media is that “fake-news” is much more difficult to put out there in a local print edition.

Daily Press readers and subscribers alike can easily discern opinion from hard news and in a media empire that is constantly chasing “hits” and “imprints.” The accessibility a local paper offers is a crucial part of investing in a community. I realize we don’t always like how news is covered, or sports is reported, or who they allow as opinion columnists, but part of learning to listen is realizing how important it is to consider other ideas and views.

We won’t always agree, but I hope you keep reading because it’s an important part of our experiment in democracy in what I consider a truly great community in a country second to none when it comes to opportunity, opinion and free speech!

