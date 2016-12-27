GOAL Academy receives state's highest academic achievement level

— GOAL Academy has received the highest academic achievement level for alternative education campuses based on the Colorado Department of Education’s 2016 School Performance Framework.

GOAL is a statewide, multi-district, online public charter school that serves about 3,700 high school students, age 14 to 21, across the state.

There are 28 drop-in centers across the state with one located in the Centennial Mall in Craig.

Of their students, 97 percent are considered “at-risk” due to poor attendance, transience, being teen parents, having been incarcerated or having abused drugs or alcohol.

Most would have likely dropped out of school without an educational alternative.

“GOAL’s 2016 School Performance Framework report clearly demonstrates that our school and its students are on the right track. GOAL is offering an educational and social environment that is preparing them for the workforce and the challenges ahead in their lives,” said Debbie Rose, the president of GOAL’s board of directors.

A score of 60 percent is needed to attain a designation of a “performance” school — the highest designation offered such schools by the Department of Education.

In the area of academic achievement GOAL’s overall performance score increased nearly four points from the last assessment in 2014 to 63.5 percent.

In the area of academic growth the academy jumped over eight points overall and had a 10-point jump in math performance.

In the area of student engagement GOAL was found to return more than 73 percent of its eligible students, roughly an eight-point jump from 2013 results.

The school’s truancy rate does not yet meet expectations but rather is approaching expectations.

The area of postsecondary and workforce readiness completion and dropout rates could still use some improvement as they approach expectations. However, those students completing concurrent enrollment classes and workforce readiness tests are meeting or exceeding expectations.

For example, of the 980 students completing concurrent enrollment classes, more than 88 percent passed the college-level courses.

“All of GOAL’s students, families, teachers and staff should be proud of the hard work that this report shows,” Rose said. “And the communities where GOAL operates should know that we are preparing great students, community members and future employees.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.