Engagement: Olson-Chapman

J.B. and Paula Chapman are excited to announce the engagement of their son, Nathan Chapman, to Autumn Olson. Nathan is a 2011 Moffat County High School graduate, and his bride-to-be graduated from Encampment High School in 2012.

Nathan and Autumn live in Laramie, Wyoming, and both attend University of Wyoming. Autumn will graduate in fall 2017 with a graduate degree in dentistry, and Nathan will graduate in May 2017 with a degree in electrical engineering.

Autumn’s parents are Clayton and Pennie Olson, who live in Johnston Town and Saratoga, Wyoming, respectively. The couple will will be married Saturday at Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga.