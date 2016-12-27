Craig briefs: Heavy traffic expected in parts of state

The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates heavy traffic in many parts of Colorado this week and through the New Year’s weekend, according to a news release.

To reduce potential delays, all CDOT construction projects will be suspended statewide by midday FridayProjects can resume their regular schedules Jan. 3. Emergency operations will continue.

According to AAA Colorado, automobile travel is at its highest volume during the year-end holidays. Higher traffic areas in Colorado include Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70, west of Denver, due to increased tourist traffic.

The daily traffic average (not including weekends) at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels is about 30,000 vehicles.



During the final week of the year, it tends to average about 44,000 vehicles per day.

Exercise, fitness classes offered for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

State park to host ice fishing tournament

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 7.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants. The final checkout is at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded at 2:30. The tournament will be open to all fish species.

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for those 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter free and are eligible for non-cash prizes. Same day registration will be availabe at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck from at 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Before Jan. 5, participants can register at Stagecoach State Park’s office during regular park hours, CPW’s Steamboat Springs office at 925 Weiss Drive or Spiro’s Tradin’ Post, 107 West Main Street in Oak Creek.

For tournament rules and a registration form, email dnr_stagecoach.park@state.co.us or call 970-736-2436.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations for 2016-17 will apply and will be enforced. A current fishing brochure is available at cpw.state.co.us, the park’s visitor center or any CPW office or CPW license vendor.

For more information about Stagecoach State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stagecoach, or call 970-736-2436.