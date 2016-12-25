Mindy Marriott tapped to lead REPS

— Mindy Marriott is eager to build relationships in the community and recruit volunteers in her role as the new executive director of Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide.

Marriott, who was most recently the volunteer coordinator for Northwest Colorado Health, hit the ground running in the position in early December.

Crisis support lines available: A variety of crisis support lines are available 24 hours a day to connect local residents dealing with a personal mental health or other types of crises with trained professionals or volunteers who can provide support. In the event of an emergency, dial 911. Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS) 24-hour crisis line: 970-846-8182 Advocates Building Peaceful Communities 24-hour crisis line: 970-879-8888 Mind Springs Health 24-hour crisis line: 1-888-207-4004 Colorado’s mental health crisis line: 1-844-493-TALK (8255)

She replaces Meghan Francone, who led REPS since mid-2014 and left the position in the fall.

“I’m really honored to lead the organization,” Marriott said.

While Mariott is thankful she hasn’t lost a friend of family member to suicide, she has a history of advocating for suicide prevention, including through helping start REPS’ Suicide Prevention Advocates program while she was working as volunteer coordinator at Yampa Valley Medical Center.

The SPA program coordinates local trained volunteers to visit the hospital’s emergency room and offer resources to a person who has been admitted for suicidal ideation or attempted suicide.

Marriott said the program is in immediate need of more volunteers.

In her new role, Marriott also aims to increase the number of volunteers for all of REPS' activities, including fundraising and crisis support.

“I’m looking for anyone who is passionate about our mission,” Marriott said. “Anyone that is an advocate for preserving, protecting and promoting life has an opportunity to be involved.”

REPS is also looking to continue supporting the success of It Take Courage, an affiliated anti-bullying program run by Heather Savalox.

“We really feel like it’s making an impact,” Marriott said.

The work of REPS, which aims to prevent suicide and offer crisis support, is particularly important in Routt County, which historically has reported a suicide rate of more than double the national average. This year, Marriott said, four suicides have been reported in Routt County.

REPS board member Joel Wefel said Marriott came highly recommended for the position, and he has continued to hear positive things since her hire.

“Finding Mindy was like a needle in a haystack,” Wefel said. “People have reached out to me and told me she was made for this position.”

Wefel said he feels Marriott is the right choice to lead the organization into the future.

“I feel as though REPS has a very strong foundation to continue to serve the people of Routt and Moffat counties, going forward,” he said.

