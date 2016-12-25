Business Buzz: January Lunch and Learn focused on time management

In an effort to serve the needs of Moffat County’s business community, a group known as the Smart Business Alliance develops educational opportunities for employers and employees.

The group has hosted several Lunch and Learn opportunities and larger workshops to introduce business people to the services available in the community, and statewide, while giving them practical tools they can implement in their work.

The Smart Business Alliance is a collaborative effort among Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP). The group’s Lunch and Learns, typically held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at CNCC, offer those in business an opportunity to have a bite to eat, learn about a useful topic and network all over the lunch hour.

“The Lunch and Learn series is a great way to give back to local business and professionals,” said Desiree Moore, director of community education for CNCC. “We want to assist as much as we can in building their knowledge.”

The next Lunch and Learn opportunity is titled “Master Your Schedule: Strategies to Help You Manage Your Time, Set Priorities and Work Efficiently” and is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

The panel of presenters will include successful local businesspeople who have developed effective methods to manage their time and find work-life balance. Attendees will come away with new strategies to do the same.

“I am really excited about this one,” said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck. “I think we all struggle to get everything done we need to each day and still reserve time for our families and ourselves. I am looking forward to learning some new skills to better manage my time and hope many others will join us to do the same.”

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch.

The Smart Business Alliance is eager to hear from the business community with ideas for future workshops. To share an idea, be added to the group’s mailing list or for more information, call Moore at 970-824-1135.

Shannon Moore one step closer to GM position at Clarion

Shannon Moore is one step closer to becoming the new general manager of the Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig after completing general manager training.

“I started the online training in early May and finished it just before Thanksgiving,” Moore said.

Her business cards still say assistant manager, but she has been acting as the general manager.

“I oversee all departments. I spend more time communicating with department heads and anything that comes across my desk,” Moore said.

Hotel staff are excited to have Moore officially move into the role.

“She is really awesome to work for,” said Diane Beasley, who has worked for Moore for about 18 months. “She is level headed and good decision. She makes coming to work fun and enjoyable. She’ll talk things through. I think she’ll be great.”

Moore enjoys her work because no two days are the same and some days are harder than others.

Last month the hotel’s restaurant and public restrooms were closed.

“We had 45 feet of collapsed sewer line that necessitated the closure of the public restrooms and restaurant,” Moore said. “They are back open.”

Moore views the incident as an opportunity for change.

“I think the first thing we are looking at is to work on any changes to food and beverage,” Moore said.

Moore is grateful that any changes or challenges will be met with a supportive team and community.

“I am very blessed with a good strong management team and that really helps,” Moore said. “Because of the restaurant, it’s nice that we get to see our locals as well as those traveling and we appreciate the community for supporting us as well.”

Locals Love You More contest still underway

The Downtown Business Association’s Locals Love You More contest is still underway.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.

Downtown Books revised holiday hours

Downtown Books changed its business hours for the upcoming holidays and to accommodate Moffat County School District and Colorado Northwestern Community College. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Dec. 19 to 22 and 26 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5.

Fridays and Saturdays the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23, 30 and 31, and Jan. 6 and 7.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), the store we will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Daily Press, CMEDP solicit business news

The Craig Daily Press and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership (CMEDP) have a cooperative agreement to share news from businesses and industry with the community in the “Business Buzz” section that runs each Monday in the Daily Press. The entities are seeking news items to share through the weekly section.

“This partnership give us a unique opportunity to share the positive happenings within our business community — new employees, added service lines, expanded and renovated locations, and more,” Balleck said. “There’s plenty of news to be celebrated within our community, and I am pleased to be a part of this program.”

To share news about your business or another business in Moffat County, contact Craig Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 970-875-1790 or nriley@CraigDailyPress.com or CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck at 970-620-4370 at director@cmedp.com.