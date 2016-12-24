Health Briefs: National Institutes of Health offer tips for talking to children about Alzheimer’s

When a family member has Alzheimer’s disease, it affects everyone in the family, including children and grandchildren. It’s important to talk to them about what is happening.

Get tips on how to talk to kids about Alzheimer’s from National Institutes of Health: http://bit.ly/2i7Dh2G.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Wellness Wednesday lunch and speaker schedule for December

Wellness Wednesday offers fitness classes, wellness checks with a nurse, activities, lunch and guest speakers for older adults. The event is held every Wednesday at The Journey Church. For a full schedule, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Dec. 28: Pizza, salad and dessert and New Year’s party

Advocates Crisis Support Services hotline

One in 15 children is exposed to domestic violence, which places such children at risk for serious physical, emotional and behavioral issues. Advocates Crisis Support Services wishes everyone a safe and peaceful holiday and reminds the community if a crisis strikes, call the 24-hour local hotline at 970-824-2400.

Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St.

Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4118.

New Grand Junction assisted living scheduled to open spring 2017

Cappella, of Grand Junction, a new assisted living and memory support community, has celebrated the start of construction. The senior living community will feature 40 assisted living and 26 memory support apartment homes and is scheduled to open spring of 2017.

Cappella Living Services, a Colorado-based senior living organization partnered with Confluent Development, LLC for the development of Cappella of Grand Junction. The community was designed by Rosemann and Associates, LLC Architectural Firm and will be built by Bradbury Stamm Construction.