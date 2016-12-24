Government Update for the week of Dec. 26

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —
Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Dec. 20
b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2016-142&143
c) Resolution for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2016-144
d) Health & Welfare Resolution: 2016-145
e) Transfer of Intergovernment Funds for the month of December:
Resolution 2016-146
f) Resolution for Voided Warrants for the month of December: 2016-147
g) Resolution for Advance from General Fund to SMLID Fund: 2016-148
h) Monthly Treasurer’s Report
i) Contract Amendment 1: Vending Machines at Loudy-Simpson Park Ice Arena
j) Contract Amendment 1: Regional Landfill Strategic Solid Waste Management
Plan with NWCC
k) Contract Amendment 2: Loudy-Simpson Park and Airport Hay Lease
l) Contract Amendment(s) 3:
• Elevator Service: Courthouse and Annex
• Ad Valorem Valuation Services
m) Amendment to the Kroger Prescription Service Agreement
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
- Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Natural Resources Department – Jeff Comstock
• Present:
- Resolution 2016-141 re: Amending County Easement Policy
5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Present Letter of Support for The Memorial Hospital USDA Funding Request for signature
6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department – Lynnette Siedschlaw and Housing Authority – Shawnna Muhme
• Present Personnel Requisition for approval
