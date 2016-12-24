Government Update for the week of Dec. 26

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Dec. 20

b) Resolution(s) for Payment of Payroll Warrants: 2016-142&143

c) Resolution for Transfer of Payment of Warrants: 2016-144

d) Health & Welfare Resolution: 2016-145

e) Transfer of Intergovernment Funds for the month of December:

Resolution 2016-146

f) Resolution for Voided Warrants for the month of December: 2016-147

g) Resolution for Advance from General Fund to SMLID Fund: 2016-148

h) Monthly Treasurer’s Report

i) Contract Amendment 1: Vending Machines at Loudy-Simpson Park Ice Arena

j) Contract Amendment 1: Regional Landfill Strategic Solid Waste Management

Plan with NWCC

k) Contract Amendment 2: Loudy-Simpson Park and Airport Hay Lease

l) Contract Amendment(s) 3:

• Elevator Service: Courthouse and Annex

• Ad Valorem Valuation Services

m) Amendment to the Kroger Prescription Service Agreement

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Natural Resources Department – Jeff Comstock

• Present:

Resolution 2016-141 re: Amending County Easement Policy

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Present Letter of Support for The Memorial Hospital USDA Funding Request for signature

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department – Lynnette Siedschlaw and Housing Authority – Shawnna Muhme

• Present Personnel Requisition for approval