Education Briefs: Technology brings grandparents, grandchildren closer during the holidays

A Place for Mom — the nation's largest senior living referral service — suggests using technology to connect with loved ones during the holidays. Whether you barely go near a computer or surf the web often, there are plenty of benefits to interacting with your grandchildren online. The apps below offer some great ways to connect, especially for families who live apart:

• Ancestry websites are a great way for grandparents and older grandchildren to explore their family’s history together. Some popular ones include Ancestry.com and MyHeritage.com.

• Keepy allows sharing of art-work, school projects and other things that grandparents love to put on their fridge, but might not have room for.

• Kindoma app allows drawing, playing or reading together in real time.

• Redeo lets you read together while your young grandchild turns the pages.

• Scoot & Doodle provide a collaborate workspace for homework.

• Skype, Voxer, ooVoo and Rounds are examples of apps that allow you to send photos and videos, talk and text in real time.

• Wheel of Fortune is a popular game app that grandparents and grandchildren of all ages can play together, no matter the distance.

Boys & Girls Club closed Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

The Boys & Girls Club of Craig will be closed from Dec. 26 until Jan. 2 for the holidays. The regular afterschool programs resumes on Jan. 3. For more information call 970-826-0411.

Moffat County Schools Holiday Break ends Jan. 3

Holiday break began Dec.19 and runs through Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days. Teachers report back to school on Jan. 2. Students return to school on Jan. 3.

CNCC break ends Jan. 6

Colorado Northwestern Community College winter break ends Jan. 6. For a complete college schedule visit: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars.

Moffat County Library story times and themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Children's Room at the Craig Library. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Dec. 29 — Firsts

• Jan. 5 — China

• Jan. 12 — Wonders of flight

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia