Superfood Tip: Cranberries a holiday gift to your body

It seems nothing says holidays more than bright red cranberries.

Now is the best time to capitalize on their rich nutrition. They are packed with vitamin C and fiber.

They also come in a close second for antioxidant density — blueberries beating them by a few points. To top it off, 1 cup of cranberries has only 45 calories. You can stock up on the berries now, freeze and use later.

