Over a Cup of Coffee: A side for Christmas dinner

It seems like just about everyone serves turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, but that isn’t necessarily true for Christmas. Though turkey is a popular choice, some families prefer roast beef or ham or even something else that’s interesting. When our boys were growing up, the tradition at our house was to grill steaks and serve them with “tater tots.” Not only did we enjoy steak, but the dinner didn’t require as much preparation so there was more time for opening gifts.

This year I’m fixing ham, a pasta salad, fresh veggies, rolls and maybe the vegetable casserole recipe featured in this week’s column. “Squash Casserole” is one of my favorite dishes. The main ingredient is zucchini squash that you can find in grocery store all year.

I found the recipe one summer in “Classic Christmas Recipes” and secured permission from Gooseberry Patch to include it in my column, so this is the second time that it has appeared in Over a Cup of Coffee. Thanks to Gooseberry!

You can make the casserole spicier by using a spicy shredded cheese or by using hot pork sausage or hot chopped green chilies. I do not peel the zucchini before slicing it. I like the green color in the casserole. Besides, there are probably nutrients in the peel. Enjoy the casserole at Christmas or anytime.

Squash Casserole

8 ounces ground pork sausage

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3 zucchini, sliced

¾ cup cornbread stuffing

1 onion, finely chopped

4 ½-ounce can chopped green chilies

2 tablespoons butter

2 (8 ¾-ounce) cans cream-style corn

Brown sausage in a skillet, stirring until it crumbles. Drain well. Set aside. In a large skillet, over medium heat, sauté zucchini and onion in the butter until tender. Drain the chilies. Then combine the zucchini mixture, sausage, corn, cheese, stuffing, and chilies. Stir well. Spoon into a

lightly-greased 2-quart casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Serves eight.

— Courtesy of Gooseberry Patch, “Classic Christmas Recipes”

If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or send them to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626. Merry Christmas, everyone!