Noelle Leavitt Riley: Locals are lifeline to our community

At the heart of every great community are those who make it come to life.

That’s why the Craig Daily Press compiles Locals each year — to highlight individuals who keep our passionate community thriving, year in and year out.

When we begin to think about individuals to highlight about each year, we take a hard look at those who aren’t always in the daily newspaper. We talk to Moffat County residents who do small things each day to make Craig brighter. We write about those who are new to the area and want to curate positive change.

Locals is more than a special section. It’s a window into the heart of this community and into the lives of its many unsung heroes.

I love that this section is printed the day before Christmas Eve, as it gives readers time to sit down with eggnog or hot chocolate in hand and read about those who bring meaning to our small community.

As you look around at your loved ones this holiday season, don’t forget to thank those who offer a helping hand at the grocery store. Remember to offer a friendly smile to someone you may not know. Give thanks for suggestions made by those who attend every meeting just for the sake of attending. Show appreciation to those who are no longer with us but have a left a long-standing legacy. Cherish those who are fighting for life.

Take a moment to reflect on what makes Moffat County such a phenomenal place to call home. It has everything to do with those who live here — our locals.

