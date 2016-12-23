Moffat County Locals: Teri Mansfield loves her community

Teri Mansfield always has loved the western flair of Northwest Colorado.

“I wanted to live in Steamboat since I was 12,” she said. “The folks came up here often. I liked the western flavor of Steamboat Springs.”

Little did she know that she’d end up in Craig and love it more than she dreamed.

In 1990, Teri got a job at the Steamboat hospital after spending 15 years working at Aurora Hospital.

She was laid off from her job in Steamboat, which then brought her to Craig to work as an x-ray tech at The Memorial Hospital, where she worked for the next 19 years.

In 2008, she left TMH to get her degree in massage therapy, a profession she doesn’t do much of now, but used to love.

She volunteers for a handful of organizations, including Freedom Hooves and Love INC, and she’s spent the last couple weeks helping distribute free coats to those in need through Love INC.

Freedom Hooves is a therapeutic horse nonprofit where people can receive equine therapy by riding horses. Teri enjoys the organization due to her love for horses.

“My dad has three brothers, and two had farms,” she said, noting that on those farms is where her love for horses began.

Although she doesn’t own any horses, she does live on 35 acres in Moffat County — near Cedar Mountain — with her long-time partner Neil Folks, who is better known in the community as the Wandering Elder.

Teri is also a member of St. Mark’s Church of Grace in Craig, and she spends much time helping the church in various roles.