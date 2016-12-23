Moffat County Locals: Shannon Samuelson a ‘team player’ in educational experience

Even after seeing nearly three decades worth of students, Shannon Samuelson is still going strong when it comes to teaching within Moffat County School District.

Shannon first began with MCSD 27 years ago and has since worked in many capacities in the institutions of learning.

Her focus academically has been on the younger age groups, teaching every grade kindergarten through sixth-grade, as well as serving in roles such as literacy coordinator and guidance counselor.

“I’ve had a lot of variety of jobs, and I love that because it keeps it fresh and exciting,” she said. “Change is just good for me with that.”

Currently, she serves as the physical education teacher at Ridgeview Elementary School, a job that has suited her well for the past three years.

“What I really love about PE is seeing all the kids every day,” she said. “When you’re in just one classroom, you don’t get to experience all the kids.”

Though she has been on staff at multiple schools, the majority of her time has been at Ridgeview and has built a rapport with fellow faculty.

“Shannon is always on the lookout for ways we can help our students,” said Cyndee Owens, Ridgeview secretary. “She is so compassionate and caring for both the staff and our children here at Ridgeview.”

Though his time at the school has been brief, Principal John Haddan noted Shannon’s willingness to always be a “team player,” while fellow teacher Candi Hellander stated she is “always willing to go the extra mile.”

“She is an invaluable resource for younger teachers such as myself,” said fellow staff member Mariah Doolin. “Very encouraging and helpful.”

When she began her career in education, Shannon learned to be somewhat of a pinch hitter who could go where she was needed, initially as a substitute teacher in the district.

Besides many years of instructing elementary-aged children, she also has a long history of supporting kids in sports, namely her own, though rarely did she cross paths with them during the school day.

“I always felt it was important for them to have their own school experience without their mom as a teacher, looking over them,” she said.

As a parent to three daughters, one son and a stepdaughter, Shannon has been in the stands and otherwise for too many activities to count, including football, volleyball, basketball, track and field, hockey and more over the years.

Youngest daughter Emma is in her senior year at Moffat County High School as a three-sport athlete. Daughter Alex was also a standout in MCHS sports, picking up Outstanding Female Athlete in 2015.

Son Michael played football at Colorado Mesa University and daughter Lauren was a runner in cross country and track at Metropolitan State University.

Stepdaughter Celsiee Jones is currently a teacher herself in Utah.

Shannon and husband Mark are also heavily involved in Moffat County Booster Club to support all activities and sports in the place where they have brought up their family.

“This is just an amazing community, and we’re blessed to have been a part of it for so many years,” she said.

