Moffat County Locals: Everyone’s ‘fun uncle’ keeps things fresh at City Market

— Marcus Johnson lobs a friendly greeting to customer Lou Wyman from behind the deli counter at City Market as Wyman passes down the bread aisle. Whether he’s celebrating the latest Dallas Cowboys victory or asking about someone’s kids, Johnson’s enthusiasm for connecting with people is evident.

“He’s always in a good mood. I’ve never seen him grouchy,” Wyman said, who added that as a veteran of the Marine Corps, Marcus is always encouraging Wyman to get an old tank in his possession up and running.

A Craig resident of 20 years and self-professed extrovert, Marcus uses his position as deli clerk at City Market as a way to help people.

“This place is a really good avenue to encourage people and serve people,” he said. “You gotta make them feel important, make them feel like they’re worth something.”

He’s fond of the little ones, too, always smiling at babies peering up from their mom’s baskets and handing out pieces of cheese to kids who’ve learned to come ask him for one.

“That’s kind of how I like to do things,” he said. “Just be nice.”

Marcus served in the military from 1983 to 1994, traveling the world at least twice around in the Marine Amphibious Brigade before returning stateside to take up work doing power plant maintenance.

Married with five kids and 11 grandchildren, Marcus also serves as a worship minister at Calvary Baptist Church.

“I’m an extrovert, I have to be around people. I feed off of it, get strength from it,” he said. “I just try to let God’s light shine through me every day.”

His co-workers appreciate his good cheer as well.

“I’ve only been here a couple months and he made me feel welcome,” said AJ Johnson, who works at Starbucks in City Market. “He really is like everyone’s fun uncle… He wants to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

