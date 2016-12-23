Fitness Tip: Jump into exercise, Jack

Many excuses exist for not working out, and a common reason is it's too expensive to pay for a gym membership. Yet, there are many exercises people can do that don't cost a dime, such as jumping jacks.

Jumping jacks can boost your heart rate and burn calories, and the beauty of the exercise is that it doesn't cost money, and you can participate just about anywhere — in front of the TV, waiting for your laundry to dry or before you take a walk to get your blood moving.

The average person can burn up to 100 calories by performing jumping jacks for only 10 minutes, though you may want to spread out the workout, according to angrytrainerfitness.com.

So, take a few minutes and get moving with jumping jacks.