Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 24, 2016: Craig Youth Hockey hosting New Year’s event

Craig Youth Hockey Association will host a New Year’s Eve party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

The evening is open to families and individuals and includes open skating, as well as food and drinks.

The cost is $5 per person to skate, not including rental prices, as well as $5 for those who want to partake in food and beverages. All money will benefit CYHA.

For more information, call Mardi Anson at 970-629-2380.

Late registration still available for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The early registration deadline has passed, but players can still join at a cost of $45. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.