Beauty Tip: Guys, trim your excess nose and ear hair!

According to livestrong.com, men need beauty tips too.

Unwanted hairs can be distracting. One suggestion the website offers is for men to be aware of ear and nose hairs.

"Take time out once or twice a week to trim protruding nose and ear hair. A beard trimmer is a great tool for trimming hair on the outer portion of the ears," the website states. "Using a razor blade there can result in cuts and bleeding. Use manicure scissors or a commercial trimmer for nose hair removal."