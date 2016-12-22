Twentymile Coal modifies lease to mine additional 340,000 tons of coal

A coal lease modification was approved by Bureau of Land Management this week, allowing Peabody Energy’s Twentymile Coal to access an estimated 340,000 additional tons of federal coal from Foidel Creek Mine, an underground longwall mine about 20 miles southwest of Steamboat Springs, according to a Thursday news release from BLM.

The lease involves 310 acres underground in the existing mine, which has been utilized by Twentymile since 1983. Foidel Creek Mine is made up of six federal coal leases, private coal leases and state coal leases and currently produces about 7 million tons per year, according to the release.

A BLM document — available online at http://bit.ly/2hB4oWv — for the determination of land use plan conformance and NEPA adequacy notes that Twentymile first submitted the lease modification in 2014 for the Wolf Creek coal seam. The Wolf Creek seam is below the Wadge seam, which the company completed mining in 2002.

BLM personnel from the Little Snake Field Office in Craig including Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe and mining engineer Jennifer Maiolo were among those to sign off on the lease modification.