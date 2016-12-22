On the record for Dec. 23: Snowman kidnapped from front yard

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Dec. 20

On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of dogs attacking a deer. The dogs were described as a black lab-pit bull mix and a smaller brown dog. Officers did not find an injured deer or dogs in the area.

At the Moffat County Public Safety Center, officers took a report of possible domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. The complaint was investigated and no violation was found.

At Rose Street and East Seventh Street, officers responded to a non-injury two-vehicle accident. One driver was issued a citation.

At the Shamrock Apartments, officers responded to a report of a found stolen vehicle. A male party flagged down an officer to report the find, and officers discovered the vehicle with a broken window and with some items missing from inside. The vehicle was returned to the owner and no suspects have been named.

On the 500 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A party noticed a snow plow listed for sale on Facebook and discovered a photo of their own snow plow was included with the listing. Nothing was taken and the party requested extra patrols.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

On the 700 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a plastic light-up snowman and a Christmas wreath from the yard. No suspects have been named.

On the 1300 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a drug incident. A female party was arrested for unlawful use of a controlled substance.

At Third Avenue West and the Frontage Road, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident. A semi truck reportedly hit a stop sign at the intersection of West Victory and the Frontage Road. The stop sign was repaired, but the truck has not been found.

At the Moffat County Pavilion, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The parties were just talking but were asked to move along.

At East Fourth Street and Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident. A vehicle struck a parked blue Mazda and left contact information.