Moffat County Road & Bridge worker dead following industrial accident

— A Moffat County Road & Bridge employee is dead after an accident that occurred at the Moffat County Landfill early Thursday morning.

He was operating a dump truck and hauling snow to the landfill when the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Troy Hampton. Another county employee called 911 immediately, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the incident shortly after 5:30 a.m., as well as the Craig Police Department and an ambulance from The Memorial Hospital, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene; the cause of death was trauma, Hume said. No other parties were involved, and there do not appear to be any suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding the death, according to the release.

“The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners and employees are saddened by this unfortunate accident. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family during this difficult time,” stated a release from the county.

The Sheriff’s Office is still wrapping up the investigation, and the man’s name and further details have not yet been released out of respect for the family.

“It’s difficult at any time of the year but all that much more difficult during the holidays,” Hume said.

The Craig Daily Press will have more on this story when more details are available.