Yampa River bridge project in Moffat County on hold for winter

— Any local or visitor who’s traveled between Craig and points south is familiar with the stoplight and construction delays that have slowed travel on Colorado Highway 13 south of Craig.

The Yampa River bridge repair project has been underway since spring 2015 and is on winter shutdown until the last of the repairs can be completed next spring.

“It doesn’t sound like they have a whole lot of work left to do,” said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Tracy Trulove. “What they have left to finish is the installation of new columns and pier caps.”

The $4.2 million project has been carried out by New Design Construction. Thus far, they’ve completed the bridge joint where the highway meets the road, replaced guard rails and reconstructed the river banks, Trulove said.

While the project was initially slated to be completed in 2016, Trulove said crews ran into challenges with the river flow early in the process.

Despite the inconveniences caused by construction, the project has had some economic benefit for Craig.

“The crew guys have been staying at my hotel since the project started,” said Shannon Moore, assistant general manager and director of sales at the Clarion Inn & Suites. “(They’ve) been great to work with and they’ve been very supportive of local business.”

Moore explained that project leaders have been responsive to local needs, doing closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. so as not to divert traffic away from Craig during key evening times for the hotels located along Highway 13, including the Clarion.

Construction is slated to begin again in March 2017.

