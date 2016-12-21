Hoop-a-Thon preps Moffat County basketball for Pepsi Center games

One thing Moffat County High School basketball players can’t say going into this weekend is that they haven’t had enough target practice.

MCHS heads into conference play Friday with specialty games at the Pepsi Center, warming up the floor for the Denver Nuggets as the Bulldogs meet the Coal Ridge Titans of New Castle.

Moffat County girls start the afternoon and currently lead the league in the pre-season at 6-1, boasting an average of 41.4 points per game compared to 36.7 for Coal Ridge girls, who stand at 1-5 so far and eighth in the WSL.

“Girls are picking things up quickly, buying into what we’re trying to do, especially on defense,” girls coach Kenley Nebeker said of the start to the season.

The 1-6 Bulldog boys have their work cut out for them as they seek to shake off the string of recent losses to overcome against the 5-2 Titans, the defending champions of the 3A Western Slope.

In terms of points per game, MCHS guys average 49.7 to Coal Ridge’s 57.4.

Monday evening in Craig served as both a warm-up for the coming weekend and a fundraiser for Bulldog basketball as a whole with the Hoop-a-Thon and Chili Cook-Off.

The cafeteria was full of savory crockery with contents stewed by parents and coaches, and the voting for favorite dish of the night was won by Michele Dugan for her green chili with chicken.

Second place went to Paula Duzik, while Shannon Samuelson and Jamie Butler tied for third.

In the gym, the intensity was also heating up as players were each tasked with 100 shots apiece. Girls shot strictly free throws, and boys utilized their entire side of the floor for layups, mid-range jumpers, three-pointers and, for those with the vertical ability, slam dunks.

In buckets made, Josey King nailed 91 foul shots for the girls, followed by fellow seniors Mattie Jo Duzik (71), Emma Samuelson (70) and Alex Hamilton (63).

For boys, Torin Reed hit 90 total shots, Connor Etzler 86 and Connor Murphy 85.

Organizers are still tabulating the amount raised by players with community pledges for each basket.

“It was a very successful night,” said organizer Keri Hamilton. “We would like to thank all the contestants that entered chili, the players who gathered pledges, the community members and families that pledged and all the volunteers that helped make it a great night.”

