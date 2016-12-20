On the record for Dec. 21

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Dec. 16

In the alley on the 500 block of Taylor, a white Jeep Wrangler slid into a storage shed. No injuries occurred, but both the car and shed were damaged.

On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of possible identity theft. A party reported that someone tried to open an account in their name. No one was identified as a suspect.

At the Moffat County Public Safety Center, officers received a report of a stolen or missing license plate.

At East Elementary, officers responded to a report of a verbal dispute between a staff member and a parent. The matter was resolved by a school resource officer.

On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers began to respond to a report of a stolen vehicle when the reporting party called back. He had apparently found his car.

On Yampa Avenue and East Ninth Street, officers responded to a black Toyota pickup versus deer accident.

At Crescent Drive and Westridge Road, officers responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle that slid off that roadway. The vehicle was damaged.

On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Someone had called a female party referencing a child safety kit she’d supposedly ordered and saying they wanted to meet with her about the product. She noticed a suspicious vehicle outside her residence, but it was gone before officers arrived.

At East Elementary, officers responded to a report of a verbal threat made by a student directed towards other students. Parents were notified.

On the 400 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident. A single vehicle went off the roadway and the driver was issued a citation.

Saturday, Dec. 17

On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of an assault in an occurrence of domestic violence. A female party was injured and a male party was arrested.

On the 600 block of Wicks Avenue, officers responded to a report of a burglary. An estranged husband broke into a female party’s apartment, took a set of vehicle keys and left with the vehicle. The male party was arrested.

At First Street and U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a train incident. The railroad gates were not working correctly, and Union Pacific said it would send someone to fix them.

At the North Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a drug incident. A customer pulled something out of their pocket and a clerk thought it appeared to be a bag of marijuana. The customer was not contacted.

At West Victory Way and Finley Lane, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident between a Lexus and a Ford. One of the parties was issued citation.

On the 300 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a lost wallet from an unknown location. A female party found her wallet had disappeared from her purse and she was unable to find it after re-tracing her steps.

On the 1300 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident between a Chrysler and an unoccupied, parked Chevy Cruze. The driver was issued citation.

At Dad’s Cookhouse, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. An estranged or ex-wife slapped the girlfriend of her ex-husband, threw water on her and then threw a plastic cup at her. She was arrested for domestic violence, third degree assault and obstruction of telephone services.

Sunday, Dec. 18

At the Public Safety Center, someone turned in a found wallet from City Market.

On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in an arrest.

On the 300 block of Elmwood Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary of multiple tools from a garage. No suspects have been named.

On the 1900 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident between a white Ford Explorer and a purple Ford Truck at the stoplight in front of Walmart. It appeared one slid into the back of another due to icy conditions.

On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment by an ex-monther-in-law via text messaging. The offending party was warned.

On the 800 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance. The male party left for the evening.

Monday, Dec. 19

On the 300 block of Apple Street, officers responded to a non-injury accident A Chevy truck backed into an unoccupied, parked Volkswagon.

On the 400 block of Mack Lane, officers responded to a possible employee theft of gasoline.

At East Fourth Street and Lincoln Street, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle was lodged in a snow bank and one party was transported for injuries.

On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance due to a dog running at large, barking and growling at people.

On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A female party assaulted a male party and pulled some of his hair out in front of their children. She was arrested for false imprisonment and three counts of child abuse.

Moffat County Jail

Monday, Dec. 12

Benjamin Mario Ortiz, 43, of Steamboat Springs, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve time for a previous offense.

Tuesday, Dec 13

Gabriel Ryan King, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly driving under restraint related to alcohol.

Taylor Joel Martinez, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Gary Walton Davis, 37, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of a restraining order and careless driving.

Damian Gilbert Duran, 38, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia and for impeding normal traffic flow.

Clinton David Ginther, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence, false imprisonment, violation of a restraining order and child restraint systems required.

Jeffrey Paul Rios, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment and criminal mischief.

Robert Henry Wieland III, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear regarding a larceny charge.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

Gary Walton Davis, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold for charges of alleged parole violation.

Jade Kavick Jackson, 25, homeless, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals and obstructed windows.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Julia Denise Johnson, 36, of Baggs, Wyo., was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged third degree assault, domestic violence and obstruction of telephone or telegraph service.

Stacy Marie Strang, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for shoplifting.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Clinton David Ginther, 34, of Craig, was arrested on charges of alleged second degree burglary and three counts of violation of a restraining order.

Jordan Constance Maneotis, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on drug charges and tampering with physical evidence.

Monday, Dec. 19

Michael Anthony Colvin, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy parole hold.

Tanya Alexandra Jaime, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged third degree assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment and three counts of child abuse.

Emmanuel J. Jimenez-Alanzo, 27, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of alleged careless driving and driving under the influence of liquor.

Jacob Cole Ungefug, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to comply.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Anthoney Joseph Cordova, 25, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for controlled substance possession and child endangerment.