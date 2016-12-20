P.E.O. Chapter AJ Members: Thanks

To the editor:

P.E.O. Chapter AJ would like to sincerely thank Rick and Kim Cox, Trini and Kelsey Loya, Tim and Leslie Hurst, Nikki and Chris McLeslie and Martin and Robin Schiffbauer for opening their beautiful homes and sharing their Christmas traditions with all of those who participated in our 3rd Annual Home Tour. Thank you to all of you who purchased tickets to the tour and made donations for a chance to win one of our baskets. Our tour was more successful that last year’s tour and as a result we will be able to offer bigger scholarships this coming year.

The winners of our baskets were: Kitchen Basket – Sara Hepworth, Spa Basket – Calia Cook, Winter Basket – Lowa Schultz, Artisan Basket – Ann Charchalis and the Crockpot Basket – Kathy Janosec. Congratulations to all these ladies.

Thank you all again for participating. Merry Christmas and we will see you next year.

P.E.O. Chapter AJ Members