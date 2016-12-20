Moffat County swim team hits state times in three races

There are weeks to go in the girls swimming season, but Moffat County High School has already earned a place at the 3A State Championships.

MCHS swimmers placed fourth of seven teams at the Gunnison/Montrose Invitational, hosted by Montrose in Gunnison. Coaches Meghan Francone and Melany Neton noted that among the team’s top accomplishments of the weekend were state qualifying times in three events.

2016-17 Moffat County High School girls swimming season Date(s) — Meet; Team ranking Dec. 10 — Southwest Conference Relay Meet; 8th

— Southwest Conference Relay Meet; 8th Dec. 16, 17 — Gunnison/Montrose Invitational; 4th

— Gunnison/Montrose Invitational; 4th Jan. 6 — Delta

— Delta Jan. 14 — Summit

— Summit Jan. 20 — Aspen

— Aspen Jan. 28 — Glenwood Springs

— Glenwood Springs Feb. 3, 4 — 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University

— 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University Feb. 9, 10, 11 — 3A State Championships at Thornton Date(s) — Meet; Team ranking

Steamboat Springs’ Annika Fahrner, who swims for the Bulldog squad, took state times in the 100-yard breaststroke (one minute, 17.86 seconds), 200 freestyle (2:12.94) and 500 freestyle (6:02.07), placing second in each race.

Though the race is not among the state events, Fahrner also was second in the 200 breaststroke at 2:50.38. She also swam with the 200 medley relay team, placing third along with Molly Neton, Marisa Hulstine and Meeker’s Jeni Kincher at 2:15.88, about seven seconds away from a state time.

The same foursome also took sixth in the 400 free relay at 4:26.65 and fourth in the 200 free relay with a 1:56.29, less than three seconds from state in the latter.

“We’re still working to cut some more times, but right now, Moffat will be represented at the state meet,” Francone said.

Hulstine earned the bronze in the long-distance race, the 1,000 free, with a time of 13:44.52, and was fourth in the 50 free at 29.61 seconds, nearing the shortest state race’s 27.50 mark.

Exchange student Isabel Enzi-Feichter, who attends Meeker High School, was fourth in the 200 backstroke, while Molly Neton’s top individual finish was fifth in the 100 free and Meeker’s Kolbi Franklin fifth in the 200 breast.

The group of Enzi-Feichter, Franklin, Jaycee Holman and Katelynn Turner were eighth in the 200 medley relay, and Enzi-Feichter, Franklin, Holman and Tehya Johnson ninth in the 200 free relay.

Caitlin Running and Brenna Knez each had their best individual finishes in the 50 breaststroke at 11th and 12th, respectively, the two also joining Johnson and Carson Flint for 12th in the 200 medley relay.

The MCHS team will not compete again until a Jan. 6 meet in Delta, though they’ll continue to practice during the winter break period, Francone said.

“We’re still building a base, working on aerobic threshold and stroke technique,” she said. “There’s always room for improvement, but I’m very proud of my girls. They’re working hard and competing well.”

Moffat County High School swim results from Gunnison/Montrose Invitational

Swimmer(s) — Time, Place

50-yard backstroke

Brenna Knez — 47.91, 14

Caitlin Running — 49.73, 15

Carson Flint — 55.34, 21

50-yard breaststroke

Caitlin Running — 50.42, 11

Brenna Knez — 52.88, 12

50-yard freestyle

Marisa Hulstine — 29.61, 4

Jeni Kincher — 31.21, 8

Kolbi Franklin — 32.00, 10

Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 32.43, 14

Tehya Johnson — 34.15, 20

Caitlin Running — 38.14, 31

Brenna Knez — 42.76, 40

Carson Flint — 46.52, 43

100-yard backstroke

Isabel Enzi-Feichter — 1:13.24, 6

Molly Neton — 1:14.04, 7

Katelynn Turner — 1:22.28, 12

Tehya Johnson — 2:02.76, 27

100-yard breaststroke

Annika Fahrner — 1:17.86, 2

Kolbi Franklin — 1:31.97, 9

Jeni Kincher — 1:33.87, 14

Jaycee Holman — 1:35.46, 15

Katelynn Turner — 1:40.85, 21

Caitlin Running — 1:55.62, 26

100-yard butterfly

Molly Neton — 1:24.18, 11

Jaycee Holman — 1:31.67, 15

100-yard freestyle

Molly Neton — 1:07.18, 5

Jeni Kincher — 1:08.98, 9

Isabel Enzi Feihter — 1:09.83, 12

Kolbi Franklin — 1:14.13, 15

Katelynn Turner — 1:14.62, 16

Tehya Johnson — 1:23.87, 20

Brenna Knez — 1:37.02, 28

200-yard backstroke

Isabel Enzi-Fechter — 2:36.21, 4

200-yard breaststroke

Annika Fahrner — 2:50.38, 2

Kolbi Franklin — 3:20.88, 5

Jeni Kincher — 3:30.56, 9

200-yard freestyle

Annika Fahrner — 2:12.94, 2

Marisa Hulstine — 2:33.32, 6

Tehya Johnson — 3:11.68, 14

200-yard individual medley

Molly Neton — 2:53.80, 11

Jaycee Holman — 3:14.56, 13

500-yard freestyle

Annika Fahrner — 6:02.07, 2

Jaycee Holman — 7:31.35, 11

1,000-yard freestyle

Marisa Hulstine — 13:44.52, 3

200-yard freestyle relay

Annika Fahrner/Molly Neton/Jeni Kincher/Marisa Hulstine — 1:56.29, 4

Isabel Enzi-Feichter/Kolbi Franklin/Tehya Johnson/Jaycee Holman — 2:13.38, 9

Katelynn Turner/Brenna Knez/Caitlin Running/Carson Flint — 2:36.81, 16

200-yard medley relay

Molly Neton/Jeni Kincher/Annika Fahrner/Marisa Hulstine — 2:15.88, 3

Isabel Enzi-Feichter/Kolbi Franklin/Jaycee Holman/Katelynn Turner — 2:27.74, 8

Carson Flint/Caitlin Running/Brenna Knez/Tehya Johnson — 3:05.88, 12

400-yard freestyle relay

Marisa Hulstine/Jeni Kincher/Molly Neton/Annika Fahrner — 4:26.65, 6

Kolbi Franklin/Isabel Enzi-Feichter/Katelynn Turner/Jaycee Holman — 5:03.55, 10

— The team placed fourth overall.

