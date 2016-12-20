Fantasy Sports Fix: Two out of three ain't bad

Maybe it's somewhat fitting that the two quarterbacks that led two of my best fantasy football teams into the playoffs are the ones who were struggling when they actually arrived. Both of these guys were doing just great, right up until a few weeks ago. There must have been some kind of fantasy karma that had to be repaid for these teams making it this far. Thankfully, these two teams also had some great running backs to pick up the slack.

The most likely cause for Drew Brees and Ben Roehtlisberger's early fantasy playoff flops were their home and road splits, not karma. Neither of them did very good on the road, but they were better than the options on the waiver wire so I had to stick with them. Big Ben ended the day with 14 points, much better than last week's five. Most analysts expected Brees to struggle against the Cardinals, but he instead torched them for 389 yards and four touchdowns.

Bilal Powell was also added for some depth on the Yahoo team, but I left him there and I could feel that mistake all day after Thomas Rawls managed just four points to Powell's 16. I went for the lead on Thursday with Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls as my early player, but the opponent also had Doug Baldwin and the lead going into Sunday, but only by six points.

My Yahoo team is in the process of taking down the first place team. Hot off the waivers, Taylor Gabriel of the Falcons finished with 12 points, and David Johnson led the charge with 22. I added Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski earlier in the week and he really shined with 15 points, doubling his projected score. This team took a 10-point lead into the Monday Night Football game where they still had two receivers yet to play (Jamison Crowder and Desean Jackson).

This first place ESPN team was led by Drew Brees and his 29 points that lit up the Arizona Cardinals. Hunter Henry was another waiver wire addition who surprised me with a touchdown, finishing with a solid nine points. Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs was started in place of A.J. Green and managed another end zone strike while totaling over 60 receiving yards. Ezekiel Elliot put in some quality work with 23 fantasy points to seal the deal and send this team to the finals. The only weak spots were the Ravens defense (three points) and T.Y. Hilton (four points).

The last one, an ESPN team, finished Sunday down by 75 points with Kirk Cousins to go Monday night. Cousins could be good Monday night, but this team got down big in the first half of the matchup in Week 14 and just couldn't recover. Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Doug Martin did little to help the comeback cause, but it was a valiant effort by this team all year.

It was, once again, a great year of fantasy football that went by way too fast.