Ardith Cortez: Thanks Kiwanis

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Advertisement

To the editor:

On Thursday afternoon there was a knock on the door, I opened the door and Santa and his elves were there. Santa gave me a nicely wrapped gift ad two beautiful carnations, what a nice surprise! I want to thank the Kiwanis Club for their kindness. Wishing everyone a Blessed Christmas.

Ardith Cortez

Craig

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement