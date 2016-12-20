Ardith Cortez: Thanks Kiwanis

To the editor:
On Thursday afternoon there was a knock on the door, I opened the door and Santa and his elves were there. Santa gave me a nicely wrapped gift ad two beautiful carnations, what a nice surprise! I want to thank the Kiwanis Club for their kindness. Wishing everyone a Blessed Christmas.
Ardith Cortez
Craig
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID