Icy roads cause multiple rollovers Sunday, Monday

— Officials responded to a string of rollover accidents in Northwest Colorado Sunday night through Monday afternoon after a statewide winter storm over the weekend left roads icy and slick.

At around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officials were called to a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 40 at mile marker 99 between Craig and Hayden.

Five people — all wearing seatbelts — were in the car, and two were transported to The Memorial Hospital for precautionary measures, said Lt. Chris Mercer with Craig Fire/Rescue.

“The roads were very icy,” Mercer said. “They were horrible.”

Monday morning, officials responded to two nearly simultaneous rollover accidents on Highway 40 around 9:45 a.m. One involved a white pickup truck that rolled onto its side near the rest stop between Hayden in Craig at approximately mile marker 101.

The car was driven by a young man from Craig who reported he was traveling at only 35 to 40 miles per hour when he lost control on the icy road.

The other rollover took place in the canyon just west of Hayden Station, near mile marker 114, involving a Ford Explorer that rolled onto its roof. Another vehicle, a sedan, slid off the road near the scene of the rollover.

“It was approaching the accident scene from the first crash and she locked up her brakes and skidded right off road, landing in the snow bank,” said Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Scott Elliott.

No injuries were reported at Monday morning’s rollovers.

Another rollover took place Monday afternoon about 15 miles north of Craig on Colorado Highway 13 near mile marker 105. A vehicle rolled approximately three times down a steep embankment on the west side of the highway.

The occupants walked away from the vehicle, and a press release from Craig Fire Rescue said two people were transported.

Though the Colorado Department of Transportation is working to sand highways and cut away snow and ice with a motor grader, drivers should be extremely careful.

“I’d definitely recommend that drivers slow down and travel at a safe speed: much slower than the speed limit, like 35 or 40 miles per hour,” Elliott said. “And motorists also do need to check their tires and have new or adequate tread depth.”

