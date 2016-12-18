Warrior Classic sees Moffat County wrestlers battle big time

One of the toughest tournaments Moffat County High School face each season is in the books and the Bulldogs had plenty of fight in them for the annual Warrior Classic.

MCHS placed 18th of 33 teams at the yearly event hosted Friday and Saturday by Grand Junction’s Central High School.

Chris Moschetti took the highest honors for the Dogs, placing fifth in the 120-pound weight division complete with a 4-2 weekend record. The Moffat County junior went the furthest of his teammates in the championship bracket, eventually falling in the semifinals to Pueblo East’s Andrew Lucero, who went on to win the division outright to keep a 12-0 season, according to TrackWrestling.

Moschetti also lost by pin to Grand Valley’s JT Latham as the Classic continued, but a determination to finish strong prevailed. Matched with Fruita Monument’s Remington McLean, the two went all the way through three rounds, ending regulation on equal footing until Moschetti won the tiebreaker for a 7-5 victory, now keeping a 14-6 record.

At 170 pounds, 16-3 Miki Klimper made it as far as the quarterfinals Friday before a 12-6 decision went to Trenton Armintrout of the Norwood/Nucla team. Klimper was 3-2 on the weekend with two pins and a technical fall, now 16-3 this year.

At the 138 level, 11-4 John T Peroulis was the only Moffat County wrestler not to receive a bye round, going 4-2 for the weekend with one fall and three wins by decision in his six matches.

The majority of the Moffat County roster picked up points at the Warrior Classic — 113’s Daniel Caddy is now 13-5 altogether, 2-2 at the Classic with one pin,; 126’s Ryan Zimmerman (12-6) 2-2, two pins; 145’s Matt Moschetti (13-6) 3-2, one pin; 160’s Drake Zimmerman (12-7) 3-2, two pins; 182’s Elias Peroulis (4-2) 3-2, one pin; 195’s Toryn Hume (4-2) 1-2, one pin; and heavyweight Lee Graham (9-6) 1-2.

At 106, Dagan White is 1-2 overall after an 0-2 weekend, while Ethan Powers stands at 9-7 following an 0-2 event in the 132 division. At 220, Drake Doherty is 5-7, also going 0-2.

Nearby the Warrior Classic at the Fruita Monument JV Tournament, Moffat County’s junior varsity squad was also hard at work over the weekend. For the third straight tourney in as many weeks, Isiaih Herod came out on the top of the podium, placing first in the 120 division, 4-0 on the weekend, ending with a pin of Grand Valley’s Kaylee Lacy.

In his first high school wrestling tourney, Chace Marshall was the runner-up in the 170 bracket, 2-1 overall, with one pin. Following a first-round loss in the 132 bracket, Greg Hixson claimed three falls in a row to place third.

Moffat County JV also included 0-2 Jeremiah Ziegler at 113, 1-2 Keaton Durbin with one pin at 120, 0-2 Connor Winn at 160 and 0-2 Jesus Paez at 170.

Following winter break, MCHS wrestlers will be back in competition the first week of January, including a dual meet Jan. 5 in Hayden and varsity’s Tournament of Champions Jan. 6 and 7 in Vernal, Utah

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.