Government update for the week of Dec. 19

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Dec. 13

b) Memo of Understanding between the Library and Department of Social Services

c) Contract Amendment #2 — NWCC Landfill Engineering & Environmental

Services

d) Contract Amendment #2 — Sani-Star, LLC Lease of /RV Kiosk Dump Stations

e) Contract Amendment #1 — CGRS Environmental Monitoring of old Fairgrounds

Shop site (Kum & Go)

f) Contract Amendment #2 — Bubbles & Brooms Cleaning Services:

• Courthouse and annex

• Department of Social Services

• Road & Bridge Department

g) Amendment #2 to the Plan Document and Summary Plan Description for the

Moffat County Employee Healthcare Plan

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw

• Present:

Resolution 2016-137 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:

Section 5.39, Separation of Employment

Resolution 2016-138 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:

Section 602 Annual Leave

Resolution 2016-139 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:

Section 6.12 Sick Leave

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present Supplemental Budget for approval — Resolution 2016-140

• Present Mill Levy Certifications

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department – Lynnette Siedschlaw

• Present Personnel Requisition for approval

• Present Voting System contract for approval