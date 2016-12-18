Government update for the week of Dec. 19

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/Opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —
Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Dec. 13
b) Memo of Understanding between the Library and Department of Social Services
c) Contract Amendment #2 — NWCC Landfill Engineering & Environmental
Services
d) Contract Amendment #2 — Sani-Star, LLC Lease of /RV Kiosk Dump Stations
e) Contract Amendment #1 — CGRS Environmental Monitoring of old Fairgrounds
Shop site (Kum & Go)
f) Contract Amendment #2 — Bubbles & Brooms Cleaning Services:
• Courthouse and annex
• Department of Social Services
• Road & Bridge Department
g) Amendment #2 to the Plan Document and Summary Plan Description for the
Moffat County Employee Healthcare Plan
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
- Please note that the Board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw
• Present:
- Resolution 2016-137 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:
Section 5.39, Separation of Employment
- Resolution 2016-138 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:
Section 602 Annual Leave
- Resolution 2016-139 to Amend Moffat County Employee Handbook:
Section 6.12 Sick Leave
5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis
• Present Supplemental Budget for approval — Resolution 2016-140
• Present Mill Levy Certifications
6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Human Resources Department – Lynnette Siedschlaw
• Present Personnel Requisition for approval
• Present Voting System contract for approval
