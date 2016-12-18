Craig briefs: BLM seeks input from public on land swap

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed land exchange in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties that could consolidate public lands and increase public access, according to a BLM news release.

Under the proposed Buffalo Horn Land Exchange, the BLM would acquire three parcels totaling 4,036 acres in exchange for 16 isolated parcels of BLM lands totaling 3,806 acres.



Before the BLM begins the environmental assessment of this exchange, it wants to hear any issues or concerns the public thinks should be addressed. The BLM will hold a public, open-house meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Meeker Public Library, 490 Main St., to provide information and accept written comments.

The BLM will accept public comments through Jan. 23. Comments may be submitted to blm_co_wrfo_bhlex@blm.gov or to BLM WRFO, Land Exchange Comments, 220 East Market St., Meeker, CO 81641.

Plowing operations topic of special meeting

The Moffat County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 to discuss discontinuing road plowing from Colorado Highway 13 on Moffat County Road 38 to the trailhead, approximately 2 miles off county road.

“This is where all of the snowmobilers in Northwest Colorado drive to park their vehicles and trailers when going to access Wilderness Ranch groomed trails,” Vickie Burns said in an email. “The area gives people the access off of Highway 13 to the trailhead and gives everyone a safe place to park our trucks and trailers while they ride for the day or go to their cabins for the weekend.”

Burns encourages the community to attend the meeting to support ongoing plowing of the road.

For additional information, call Burns at 970-824-7086.