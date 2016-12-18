Business Buzz: Ringer Athletics working out downtown

Daina Wagner moved her company Ringer Athletics to its new downtown location in October, and she is loving the results.

“It’s really a good location for advertising, and I really like the building,” Wagner said. “I’ve had a lot more business being downtown.”

Previously location at Centennial Mall, Ringer Athletics’ new home is at 13 West Victory Way.

Wagner has been a certified fitness and nutrition coach for a year and uses a variety of workout styles to best fit each client’s needs.

“My gym and my classes are for anybody at any skill level,” she said. “That’s something I really take pride in — I have a lot of skill levels at the gym, and they all succeed.”

Wagner said her clients range in age from 8 through seniors. She offers classes for youths, teens and adults. Beginning in January, she’s also adding a class just for women called “You Come First.”

More than anything, Wagner said she wants to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone wanting to build strength and endurance no matter what their current fitness level.

“We’re just kind of like a big family down here,” Wagner said.

For more information on classes, call Wagner at 970-629-3537 or visit www.facebok.com/RingerAthletics.

Downtown Books revised holiday hours

Downtown Books changed its business hours for the upcoming holidays and to accommodate Moffat County School District and Colorado Northwestern Community College. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Dec. 19 to 22 and 26 to 29 and Jan. 2 to 5.

Fridays and Saturdays the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23, 30 and 31, and Jan. 6 and 7.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), the store we will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

YVEA adds two vehicles to fleet

Each year Yampa Valley Electric reviews its fleet to determine which vehicles are at the end of their service lives, and this year, YVEA identified two vehicles that were in need of replacement, a 2007 Ford Explorer with 100,000 miles and a 2010 Dodge small pickup with 183,000 miles.

After looking at the association’s needs, YVEA settled on two new Jeep Wranglers, and following a local bidding process, Steamboat Motors was awarded the purchase because it offered the most competitive price, according to a news release from the association.

The association said Jeeps are well suited for areas with a high concentration of meters, such as condominium units where turning in tight areas can be tedious, adding that the new vehicles will improve the ability to get to remote cabin areas and two track back roads.

In addition, YVEA said meter technicians are required to carry a number of small tools and equipment, as well as safety gear and clothing, and keeping these items clean and dry is crucial. The closed cargo area afforded by the Jeeps will make this possible, according to the release.

For more information on the purchases, see the article in the January issue of Colorado Country Life or visit yvea.com/content/newsletters.