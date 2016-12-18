Bulldog Sports for the week of Dec. 19, 2016

Monday
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball Hoop-a-Thon and Chili Cook-Off at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
None
Thursday
None
Friday
1:15 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center in Denver
3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center in Denver
Saturday
None
Sunday
None
