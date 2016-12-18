Moffat County High School's Stephenie Swindler stops and looks to pass during the girls junior varsity game against Steamboat Springs. MCHS teams will host a Hoop-a-Thon Monday and varsity squads will compete against Coal Ridge at the Pepsi Center Friday. Varsity and JV will have home games Jan. 6 against Aspen.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the week of Dec. 19, 2016

Sunday, December 18, 2016

Monday

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball Hoop-a-Thon and Chili Cook-Off at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

None

Thursday

None

Friday

1:15 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center in Denver

3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Coal Ridge at Pepsi Center in Denver

Saturday

None

Sunday

None

