Photo by Andy Bockelman

Responders speak with parties involved in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Finley Lane and Victory Way. A Ford Freestar minivan and a Lexus RX 350 were involved in the incident, which police believe had to do with icy road conditions. No one was injured in the accident.

Icy conditions lead to two-car collision in Craig

Police: No injuries in Saturday vehicle accident

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, December 17, 2016

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Saturday afternoon in Craig.

A Ford Freestar minivan and a Lexus RX 350 crossover SUV were involved in a crash shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Finley Lane and West Victory Way.

Responders from Craig Police Department and Craig Fire/Rescue were on the scene, directing traffic due to the two cars blocking the far right lane of Victory Way.

Police said there were no injuries in the accident and that the slick road conditions likely played a part in the collision.

