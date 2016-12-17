Icy conditions lead to two-car collision in Craig

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Saturday afternoon in Craig.

A Ford Freestar minivan and a Lexus RX 350 crossover SUV were involved in a crash shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Finley Lane and West Victory Way.

Responders from Craig Police Department and Craig Fire/Rescue were on the scene, directing traffic due to the two cars blocking the far right lane of Victory Way.

Police said there were no injuries in the accident and that the slick road conditions likely played a part in the collision.