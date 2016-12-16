Superfood Tip: Drink herbal tea for wellness

The USDA recommends we get five servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Research has shown that this amount of fruit and vegetables may help promote optimal health and disease prevention.

Many of the health benefits reside in the phytochemicals and flavonoids, which contain powerful antioxidants. Herbal teas also contain a healthy dose of phytochemicals and flavonoids.

We can't count the teas toward our daily fruit and vegetable intake, but we can benefit from the antioxidants they provide. Try substituting a cup of herbal tea in the afternoon instead of coffee or soda, and reap the healthy benefits.

The Memorial Hospital-Craig