On the record for Dec. 17

Craig Police Department
Craig — Thursday, Dec. 15
At the Trapper Fitness Center, officers responded to a report of a no-injury vehicle accident. One vehicle backed into another.
At Walmart, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in front of the store. The conflict was verbal in nature and the parties separated temporarily.
At West Ninth Street and Pershing Street, a young boy had wandered away from home in grey footie pajamas and snow boots. He was successfully returned home to his parents.
At 600 Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of bank fraud. Someone attempted to deposit money into a closed account. The matter is still under investigation.
On the 1000 block of Barclay, officers responded to a report of fraud by check. Someone appeared to be writing checks on someone else’s account.
At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a found cell phone.
At the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two parties were contacted and said they were just talking.
