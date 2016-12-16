On the record for Dec. 17

Craig Police Department

— Thursday, Dec. 15

At the Trapper Fitness Center, officers responded to a report of a no-injury vehicle accident. One vehicle backed into another.

At Walmart, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in front of the store. The conflict was verbal in nature and the parties separated temporarily.

At West Ninth Street and Pershing Street, a young boy had wandered away from home in grey footie pajamas and snow boots. He was successfully returned home to his parents.

At 600 Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of bank fraud. Someone attempted to deposit money into a closed account. The matter is still under investigation.

On the 1000 block of Barclay, officers responded to a report of fraud by check. Someone appeared to be writing checks on someone else’s account.

At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a found cell phone.

At the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two parties were contacted and said they were just talking.