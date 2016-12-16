Over a Cup of Coffee: Christmas cookies

By the time you read this column, it will be just eight days until Christmas. Unbelievable! I’m busy; you’re busy, and that’s all that’s left to say—except that this week’s column features two more cookie recipes that you can bake for Christmas. Both recipes are taken from my old cookbook that has lost its cover and some other pages, too. Enjoy the cookies!

Lemon Slice Cookies

1 cup soft butter

1 cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon yellow food coloring

1 to 2 tablespoons grated lemon rind

2 ½ cups sifted flour

Yellow crystals sugars

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix butter, sugar, salt, food coloring, and lemon rind thoroughly. Add flour and blend well. Roll ¼-inch thick on a floured, cloth-covered board. Cut into two-inch circles, then in half. Sprinkle with crystal sugars. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake for six to eight minutes, or until set but not brown. Cool. For effect of outside rind, roll rounded edge in mixture of one egg white and one teaspoon water, then in crystal sugars. Add a thin line of icing (below). Makes six dozen cookies that look like lemon slices.

Icing: Blend one cup sifted confectioners’ sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt, and one tablespoon lemon juice. Fill a pastry tube or paper funnel and squeeze icing onto the cookies. If icing is too thick, add more juice or a little water.

Toffee Squares

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups sifted flour

¼ teaspoon salt

3 to 4 milk chocolate bars (7/8 oz. each)

½ cup chopped nuts

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet. Cream butter, sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla. Stir in flour and salt until the dough ingredients are well-blended. Spread the dough into a rectangle about 13x10-inches on the cookie sheet. (Leave about one inch all around the edge to of the baking sheet.) Bake about 20 to 25 minutes, or until nicely browned. Remove from the oven. Immediately place separated chocolate squares on top. Let stand until soft. Spread evenly over the entire surface. Sprinkle with nuts. Cut into small squares while still warm. Makes six to seven cookies. For a softer, cake-like cookie, spread dough onto an oblong pan that is about 13x9½x2 inches. Bake 25 to 30 minutes.

