Healthy eating: Easy rice pudding

Next time you serve rice, make 2 cups extra for this easy family dessert.
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked brown rice
1 1/2 cups low-fat milk
3 eggs
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 scant teaspoons cinnamon
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Over low heat, cook the mixture, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. Cook for 10 minutes or until the desired consistency is reached. Serves eight.
Calories: 120; fat: 2.9 grams; carbohydrates: 18.6 grams; protein: 4.8 grams; dietary fiber: 1.2 grams.
Adapted from University of Minnesota-Extension
