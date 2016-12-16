Healthy eating: Easy rice pudding

Next time you serve rice, make 2 cups extra for this easy family dessert.

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 1/2 cups low-fat milk

3 eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 scant teaspoons cinnamon

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Over low heat, cook the mixture, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. Cook for 10 minutes or until the desired consistency is reached. Serves eight.

Calories: 120; fat: 2.9 grams; carbohydrates: 18.6 grams; protein: 4.8 grams; dietary fiber: 1.2 grams.

Adapted from University of Minnesota-Extension