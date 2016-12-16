Fitness Tip: Are your legs ready for skiing and snowboarding?

If you like Alpine skiing and you’re out of shape, hitting the slopes can turn into an uncomfortable and painful experience.

Now is the time to get your leg muscles in shape to ensure fun and success on the mountain.

According to Men’s Health magazine, the single-leg eccentric leg press is a great way to build the proper muscles needed for skiing and snowboarding.

“Load the leg press with about 60 to 70 percent of what you can lift with both legs. With one leg, lower the plate down for six seconds. When you’re at the bottom, push up with two feet,” according to Men’s Health. “About 80 percent of alpine skiing is eccentric, so this downward pressure helps mimic when you are going into a turn, with inertia and gravity pushing you into the ground.”

The magazine suggests four sets of four on each leg.