Education Briefs: Boys & Girls Club Holiday Play Days are Dec. 19 to Dec. 23

— The Boys & Girls Club of Craig will be open for holiday play days from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 19 through 23. There will be themed days, so bring children for the fun while you’re at work. Cost is $1 per child per hour and includes breakfast, hot lunch and a snack. The Boys & Girls Club of Craig is located at 1324 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig. For more information, call 970-826-0411.

Moffat County schools holiday break starts Monday

Christmas and New Year’s holidays fall on Sunday this year and that has created some confusion about Moffat County School District’s holiday vacation schedule. Holiday break starts Monday, Dec.19 and runs through Monday, Jan. 2. There will be no school for students during those days, however teachers will report back to school Jan. 2. For students, school returns to normal Tuesday Jan. 3. To see the updated school calendar, visit moffatsd.org.

CNCC Holiday break starts Monday

CNCC Winter break runs from Dec. 19 to Jan. 6. For a complete college schedule visit cncc.edu/academics/academic-calendars.

Moffat County Library Story Times and Themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Children's Room at the Craig Library. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Dec. 22 — First Snow

• Dec. 29 — Firsts

• Jan. 5 — China

• Jan. 12 — Wonders of flight

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia

CNCC to offer certified nurse aid program

The next course starts Feb. 28. For more information, email Darby McDermott at darby.mcdermott@cncc.edu. To find the full list of classes for credited course work, visit cncc.edu/…/u…/2016/11/craig-spring-2017-11-10.pdf.

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will host a Winter Writing Club for writers age and older. The group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 27. Sessions will include group brainstorming and individual writing. The group will also have a chance to talk with local authors. Bring imagination, a notebook, a pen and a friend.

The winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.