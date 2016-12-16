Craig Sports Briefs for Dec. 17, 2016: Moffat County’s Miki Klimper receives All-State football honor

Colorado High School Activities Association recently named its All-State teams for football, and Moffat County High School’s Miki Klimper was selected as a 2A All-State Honorable Mention.

Klimper played wide receiver and linebacker for the Bulldogs this fall and led the team and the Western Slope League in total tackles with 101. He also recorded three sacks and recorded three fumbles and an interception.

He also led the Dogs in all-purpose yards as a receiver and kick returner with 872 total yards and four touchdowns, averaging 96.9 yards per game.

Klimper was also an All-Conference selection alongside Keenan Hildebrandt, Kaden Hafey, Ryan Zimmerman, Dominic Pascetti, Zane Shipman, Colby Beckett, John T Peroulis, Cale Scranton, Eddie Smercina, and Jared Baker.

At quarterback, Hildebrandt was also named All-State for the season through Colorado High School Coaches Association and will play in the organization’s summer game in Alamosa. He led the team in touchdowns with nine rushing and eight passing, running 674 yards and throwing for 715.

As punter, he also kicked for 1,022 yards.

Moffat County basketball hosting Hoop-a-Thon Monday

Moffat County High School basketball teams will host a Hoop-a-Thon at 6 p.m. Monday at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Players will collect community pledges and will collect based on how many baskets they make during the event. Girls will shoot free throws and boys all around the court.

The night will include a chili cook-off open to all spectators.

For more information, call Keri Hamilton at 970-629-3628.

Craig Trap Club hosting weekly fun shoots

Craig Trap Club will host a weekly fun shoot event for shotgun shooters from 6 p.m. until dark each Thursday through December at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Games include singles, doubles, handicap, Annie Oakley and more and will feature five to 25 rounds per night.

For more information, call Tom Gilchrist at 970-824-3986.

Moffat County hoops headed to Pepsi Center

Tickets are available for the Moffat County High School boys and girls basketball league opener, which will take place Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Those who purchase admission for the school’s dual games against Coal Ridge will also get a ticket to the evening’s Denver Nuggets game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Girls start at 1:15 p.m., boys at 3 p.m. with the Nuggets game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MCHS hoops programs. Prices range from $20 to $55 for tickets that can normally sell for as much as $69.

Moffat County fans who are unable to make the trip have the option of buying admission for donation to needy families in Denver.

Tickets are available for purchase at nuggetstix.com/moffatcounty1617 or through MCHS’s athletic director Rich Houghton, who can be contacted at 970-824-7036 or rich.houghton@moffatsd.org.