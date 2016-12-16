Craig cops take kids in need Christmas shopping

— An anonymous $5,000 donation to local law enforcement prompted the Public Safety Center to start a new Christmas program called “Shop With a Cop.”

A local community member decided to drop money off to the safety center on Thursday, giving cops an opportunity to take under privileged kids shopping for Christmas gifts.

The goal of the program is to bring law enforcement and at risk children together during the holidays.

“The generosity of this community amazes me,” said Moffat County Sherriff KC Hume.

Hume wasn’t able to legally set up the $5,000 to be used immediately, so the donor opted to also give $100 gift cards to a few children and another $100 gift cards to each child’s family. The cards allowed the cops to shop with kids this Christmas.

Hume plans to have the new program fully in place before Christmas 2017, so that next year law enforcement can spend the $5,000 donation on kids.

Brothers Morrigen and Keegan Miller and Alex Lira were chosen by Boys & Girls Club of Craig Executive Director Dana Duran as the first children to benefit from the new program. The kids went shopping with area cops on Thursday.

Walmart was selected as the site for the shopping trip. The giving spirit didn’t stop with the anonymous donation. Store managers also gave Hume $25 gift cards, and one store manager gave officers $40 cash from his wallet.

The first stop in the store was the toy section.

Despite the temptation of toys, Lira asked if he could buy basic necessities such as new shoes, a hat, gloves and snow pants before selecting a couple of toys. Undersheriff Charlene Abdella helped Lira find new black and red running shoes.

Shopping with the cops was “fun,” Lira said. He now thinks that cops are “cool.”

Keegan Miller went straight to a drone on his wish list. He will use it to take videos of animals.

“This is the coolest thing in my life,” Keegan Miller said. “It feels safer to shop with cops.”

Helping the children from the Moffat County Sherriff’s Office were Hume, Abdella and Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah Gordon.

Commander Bill Lenard, School Resource Officer Norm Rimmer and Domestic Violence Specialist Travis Young represented the Craig Police Department.

“They are actually really nice. I wasn’t expecting it,” Morrigen Miller said. “I’m surprised that there are different types of cops out there. I will tell everyone that cops are nice.”

Additionally, Friday morning TIC gave gifts to all the kids at the Boys & Girls Club, including Lira and the Millers.

Except for the TIC gifts, the boys they took shopping would not have received gifts this Christmas, Hume said.

